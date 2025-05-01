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Valence Electrons Outer shell electrons that determine an atom's chemical properties and its tendency to gain or lose electrons. Noble Gases Group of elements with naturally filled outer shells, resulting in high stability and minimal chemical reactivity. Main Group Elements Elements in the s and p blocks of the periodic table that commonly follow the octet rule for stability. Octet Rule Tendency of atoms to achieve eight electrons in their outer shell, mimicking the stability of noble gases. Energy Levels Regions around the nucleus where electrons are arranged, with filled levels leading to greater atomic stability. Chemical Reactivity Likelihood of an atom to undergo a chemical change, often reduced when outer shells are filled. Cation Positively charged ion formed when an atom loses electrons, often seen in metals like sodium or lithium. Anion Negatively charged ion formed when an atom gains electrons, commonly observed in nonmetals like fluorine. Electron Arrangement Distribution of electrons among energy levels, influencing an atom's stability and chemical behavior. Outer Shell Furthest energy level from the nucleus, where valence electrons reside and chemical interactions occur. Periodic Table Organizational chart of elements, showing trends in electron configuration and chemical properties. Stability State achieved when an atom's outer shell is filled, resulting in lower energy and reduced reactivity. Electron Transfer Movement of electrons from one atom to another, enabling atoms to achieve filled outer shells. Group 1A Column of the periodic table containing alkali metals, each with one valence electron prone to loss. Filled Outer Shell Condition where the maximum number of electrons occupy the outermost energy level, leading to chemical inertness.
Ions and the Octet Rule (Simplified) definitions
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Ions and the Octet Rule (Simplified)
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table
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Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)
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2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 1 of 3
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2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 2 of 3
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