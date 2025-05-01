Valence Electrons Outer shell electrons that determine an atom's chemical properties and its tendency to gain or lose electrons.

Noble Gases Group of elements with naturally filled outer shells, resulting in high stability and minimal chemical reactivity.

Main Group Elements Elements in the s and p blocks of the periodic table that commonly follow the octet rule for stability.

Octet Rule Tendency of atoms to achieve eight electrons in their outer shell, mimicking the stability of noble gases.

Energy Levels Regions around the nucleus where electrons are arranged, with filled levels leading to greater atomic stability.

Chemical Reactivity Likelihood of an atom to undergo a chemical change, often reduced when outer shells are filled.