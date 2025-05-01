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Ions and the Octet Rule (Simplified) quiz

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  • What is the main goal of main group elements in terms of their valence electrons?
    They aim to achieve 8 valence electrons or a filled outer shell for stability.
  • How do main group metals achieve a noble gas configuration?
    They lose electrons to resemble the nearest noble gas before them in the periodic table.
  • What does sodium (Na) do to achieve a noble gas configuration?
    Sodium loses one electron to become like neon, the noble gas before it.
  • How do nonmetals achieve a noble gas configuration?
    Nonmetals gain electrons to resemble the nearest noble gas after them in the periodic table.
  • What does chlorine (Cl) do to achieve a noble gas configuration?
    Chlorine gains one electron to become like argon, the noble gas after it.
  • Why do elements want to have filled energy levels?
    Filled energy levels lead to greater stability and lower chemical reactivity.
  • How many valence electrons does lithium have before it reacts?
    Lithium has 1 valence electron before it reacts.
  • What happens to lithium when it loses one electron?
    It becomes a Li+ ion and achieves a filled outer shell.
  • How many valence electrons does fluorine have before it reacts?
    Fluorine has 7 valence electrons before it reacts.
  • What happens to fluorine when it gains one electron?
    It becomes an F- ion and achieves a filled outer shell.
  • What is the electron arrangement of lithium before it loses an electron?
    Lithium's electron arrangement is 2-1 before it loses an electron.
  • What is the electron arrangement of fluorine before it gains an electron?
    Fluorine's electron arrangement is 2-7 before it gains an electron.
  • To which noble gas does Li+ become similar after losing an electron?
    Li+ becomes similar to helium in its electron arrangement.
  • To which noble gas does F- become similar after gaining an electron?
    F- becomes similar to neon in its electron arrangement.
  • What is the octet rule in simple terms?
    The octet rule states that atoms tend to gain or lose electrons to have 8 electrons in their outer shell, like noble gases.