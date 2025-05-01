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What is the main goal of main group elements in terms of their valence electrons? They aim to achieve 8 valence electrons or a filled outer shell for stability. How do main group metals achieve a noble gas configuration? They lose electrons to resemble the nearest noble gas before them in the periodic table. What does sodium (Na) do to achieve a noble gas configuration? Sodium loses one electron to become like neon, the noble gas before it. How do nonmetals achieve a noble gas configuration? Nonmetals gain electrons to resemble the nearest noble gas after them in the periodic table. What does chlorine (Cl) do to achieve a noble gas configuration? Chlorine gains one electron to become like argon, the noble gas after it. Why do elements want to have filled energy levels? Filled energy levels lead to greater stability and lower chemical reactivity. How many valence electrons does lithium have before it reacts? Lithium has 1 valence electron before it reacts. What happens to lithium when it loses one electron? It becomes a Li+ ion and achieves a filled outer shell. How many valence electrons does fluorine have before it reacts? Fluorine has 7 valence electrons before it reacts. What happens to fluorine when it gains one electron? It becomes an F- ion and achieves a filled outer shell. What is the electron arrangement of lithium before it loses an electron? Lithium's electron arrangement is 2-1 before it loses an electron. What is the electron arrangement of fluorine before it gains an electron? Fluorine's electron arrangement is 2-7 before it gains an electron. To which noble gas does Li+ become similar after losing an electron? Li+ becomes similar to helium in its electron arrangement. To which noble gas does F- become similar after gaining an electron? F- becomes similar to neon in its electron arrangement. What is the octet rule in simple terms? The octet rule states that atoms tend to gain or lose electrons to have 8 electrons in their outer shell, like noble gases.
Ions and the Octet Rule (Simplified) quiz
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