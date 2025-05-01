What is the main goal of main group elements in terms of their valence electrons? They aim to achieve 8 valence electrons or a filled outer shell for stability.

How do main group metals achieve a noble gas configuration? They lose electrons to resemble the nearest noble gas before them in the periodic table.

What does sodium (Na) do to achieve a noble gas configuration? Sodium loses one electron to become like neon, the noble gas before it.

How do nonmetals achieve a noble gas configuration? Nonmetals gain electrons to resemble the nearest noble gas after them in the periodic table.

What does chlorine (Cl) do to achieve a noble gas configuration? Chlorine gains one electron to become like argon, the noble gas after it.

Why do elements want to have filled energy levels? Filled energy levels lead to greater stability and lower chemical reactivity.