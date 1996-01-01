Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Atoms and the Periodic Table

Ions and the Octet Rule (Simplified)

The Octet Rule states that main-group elements will generally form enough bonds to obtain 8 electrons in their valence shell.

For a metal cation, first remove electrons from the highest energy level.

For a non-metal anion, add electrons to the orbital with available space.

5
Problem

Determine the electron arrangement for the Cl ion.

6
Problem

Determine the electron arrangement for the Al3+ ion.

