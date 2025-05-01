What is the main goal of main group elements in chemical reactions? Main group elements aim to achieve eight valence electrons or a filled outer shell for stability.

How do main group metals achieve a stable electron configuration? Main group metals lose electrons to resemble the electron configuration of the noble gas before them in the periodic table.

Which noble gas does sodium aim to mimic by losing an electron? Sodium aims to mimic neon by losing one electron, resulting in ten electrons like neon.

How do main group non-metals achieve a stable electron configuration? Main group non-metals gain electrons to resemble the electron configuration of the noble gas after them in the periodic table.

Which noble gas does sulfur aim to mimic by gaining electrons? Sulfur aims to mimic argon by gaining two electrons, resulting in eighteen electrons like argon.

Why do elements seek filled s and p subshells? Filled s and p subshells lead to greater stability and reduced chemical reactivity.