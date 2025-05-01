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What is the main goal of main group elements in chemical reactions? Main group elements aim to achieve eight valence electrons or a filled outer shell for stability. How do main group metals achieve a stable electron configuration? Main group metals lose electrons to resemble the electron configuration of the noble gas before them in the periodic table. Which noble gas does sodium aim to mimic by losing an electron? Sodium aims to mimic neon by losing one electron, resulting in ten electrons like neon. How do main group non-metals achieve a stable electron configuration? Main group non-metals gain electrons to resemble the electron configuration of the noble gas after them in the periodic table. Which noble gas does sulfur aim to mimic by gaining electrons? Sulfur aims to mimic argon by gaining two electrons, resulting in eighteen electrons like argon. Why do elements seek filled s and p subshells? Filled s and p subshells lead to greater stability and reduced chemical reactivity. What happens to lithium’s electron configuration when it loses one electron? Lithium’s electron configuration becomes similar to helium, with a completely filled s subshell. What happens to fluorine’s electron configuration when it gains one electron? Fluorine’s electron configuration becomes similar to neon, with a completely filled p subshell. What is the maximum number of electrons an s subshell can hold? An s subshell can hold a maximum of two electrons. What is the maximum number of electrons a p subshell can hold? A p subshell can hold a maximum of six electrons. What is the result of lithium and fluorine becoming ions? Both ions achieve electron configurations similar to their nearest noble gases, increasing their stability. Why are noble gases considered very stable? Noble gases are stable because they have filled outer shells of electrons. From which shell are electrons removed when forming a metal cation? Electrons are removed from the highest shell number (highest n value) when forming a metal cation. How is the shell number (n value) determined in electron configurations? The shell number is indicated by the number before the subshell letter in the electron configuration. In what order are electrons removed from the subshells when forming a cation? Electrons are removed from the subshell with the highest n value, starting with p before s within the same shell.
Ions and the Octet Rule quiz
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