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Octet Rule Guideline stating that main group elements seek eight electrons in their outer shell for enhanced stability, similar to noble gases. Valence Electrons Electrons located in the outermost shell of an atom, crucial for determining chemical reactivity and bonding. Noble Gas Element with a completely filled outer electron shell, resulting in high stability and minimal chemical reactivity. Cation Positively charged species formed when an atom loses one or more electrons, often seen in metals. Anion Negatively charged species formed when an atom gains one or more electrons, commonly found in non-metals. Electron Configuration Arrangement of electrons in an atom’s shells and subshells, dictating chemical properties and reactivity. Subshell Subdivision within an electron shell, labeled as s or p, each with a specific electron capacity. Shell Number Principal quantum number (n) indicating the energy level and distance of electrons from the nucleus. Stability Condition achieved when an atom has a filled outer shell, resulting in low chemical reactivity. Chemical Reactivity Tendency of an atom to undergo chemical changes, often reduced when the outer shell is filled. Main Group Element Element found in groups 1, 2, and 13–18 of the periodic table, typically following the octet rule. Metal Element that tends to lose electrons to achieve a stable electron configuration, forming cations. Non-metal Element that tends to gain electrons to achieve a stable electron configuration, forming anions. Energy Level Specific region around the nucleus where electrons are likely to be found, associated with a shell number. Preceding Noble Gas Noble gas located before a main group metal in the periodic table, serving as the electron configuration goal after electron loss.
Ions and the Octet Rule definitions
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Ions and the Octet Rule
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table
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Ions and the Octet Rule (Simplified)
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table
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2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 1 of 3
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2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 2 of 3
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2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 3 of 3
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