Octet Rule Guideline stating that main group elements seek eight electrons in their outer shell for enhanced stability, similar to noble gases.

Valence Electrons Electrons located in the outermost shell of an atom, crucial for determining chemical reactivity and bonding.

Noble Gas Element with a completely filled outer electron shell, resulting in high stability and minimal chemical reactivity.

Cation Positively charged species formed when an atom loses one or more electrons, often seen in metals.

Anion Negatively charged species formed when an atom gains one or more electrons, commonly found in non-metals.

Electron Configuration Arrangement of electrons in an atom’s shells and subshells, dictating chemical properties and reactivity.