Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
The Octet Rule states that main-group elements will generally form enough bonds to obtain 8 electrons in their valence shell.
Ions and the Octet Rule Concept 1
Ions and the Octet Rule Example 1
Ions and the Octet Rule Concept 2
For a metal cation, first remove electrons from the highest shell number (n).
Ions and the Octet Rule Example 2
Ions and the Octet Rule Example 3
For a non-metal anion, add electrons to the orbital with available space.
Determine the electron configuration for the Cl– ion.