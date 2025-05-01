Logarithmic Function Represents the exponent needed for a base, usually 10, to yield a specific number; connects numbers to their powers of ten.

Antilogarithmic Function Inverse process of a logarithm, converting an exponent back to its original number by raising the base to that exponent.

Natural Logarithm Logarithm with base e, where e is approximately 2.718; used to find the exponent that produces a given number from e.

Exponent Indicates how many times a base is multiplied by itself; central to expressing powers and roots in logarithmic contexts.

Base Ten Standard base for common logarithms, where calculations revolve around powers and multiples of 10.

Henderson Hasselbalch Equation Formula relating pH, pKa, and the ratio of conjugate base to weak acid in buffer solutions, often requiring antilog use.