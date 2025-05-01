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Power and Root Functions definitions

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  • Logarithmic Function
    Represents the exponent needed for a base, usually 10, to yield a specific number; connects numbers to their powers of ten.
  • Antilogarithmic Function
    Inverse process of a logarithm, converting an exponent back to its original number by raising the base to that exponent.
  • Natural Logarithm
    Logarithm with base e, where e is approximately 2.718; used to find the exponent that produces a given number from e.
  • Exponent
    Indicates how many times a base is multiplied by itself; central to expressing powers and roots in logarithmic contexts.
  • Base Ten
    Standard base for common logarithms, where calculations revolve around powers and multiples of 10.
  • Henderson Hasselbalch Equation
    Formula relating pH, pKa, and the ratio of conjugate base to weak acid in buffer solutions, often requiring antilog use.
  • Buffer
    Solution that resists rapid pH changes by balancing acids and bases, crucial in biological and chemical systems.
  • Conjugate Base
    Species formed when an acid donates a proton; paired with its corresponding weak acid in buffer calculations.
  • Weak Acid
    Acid that partially dissociates in solution, forming an equilibrium with its conjugate base.
  • Natural Exponential Function
    Function involving e raised to a variable power, serving as the inverse of the natural logarithm.
  • Logarithmic Manipulation
    Rules for combining, separating, or transforming logarithmic expressions, such as converting multiplication to addition.
  • Root Function
    Mathematical operation representing the inverse of raising to a power, often expressed as a fractional exponent.
  • pH
    Scale measuring acidity or basicity, calculated using the negative logarithm of hydrogen ion concentration.
  • pKa
    Negative logarithm of the acid dissociation constant, indicating acid strength and used in buffer equations.
  • Chemical Kinetics
    Study of reaction rates, frequently involving natural logarithms to analyze concentration changes over time.