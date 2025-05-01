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Logarithmic Function Represents the exponent needed for a base, usually 10, to yield a specific number; connects numbers to their powers of ten. Antilogarithmic Function Inverse process of a logarithm, converting an exponent back to its original number by raising the base to that exponent. Natural Logarithm Logarithm with base e, where e is approximately 2.718; used to find the exponent that produces a given number from e. Exponent Indicates how many times a base is multiplied by itself; central to expressing powers and roots in logarithmic contexts. Base Ten Standard base for common logarithms, where calculations revolve around powers and multiples of 10. Henderson Hasselbalch Equation Formula relating pH, pKa, and the ratio of conjugate base to weak acid in buffer solutions, often requiring antilog use. Buffer Solution that resists rapid pH changes by balancing acids and bases, crucial in biological and chemical systems. Conjugate Base Species formed when an acid donates a proton; paired with its corresponding weak acid in buffer calculations. Weak Acid Acid that partially dissociates in solution, forming an equilibrium with its conjugate base. Natural Exponential Function Function involving e raised to a variable power, serving as the inverse of the natural logarithm. Logarithmic Manipulation Rules for combining, separating, or transforming logarithmic expressions, such as converting multiplication to addition. Root Function Mathematical operation representing the inverse of raising to a power, often expressed as a fractional exponent. pH Scale measuring acidity or basicity, calculated using the negative logarithm of hydrogen ion concentration. pKa Negative logarithm of the acid dissociation constant, indicating acid strength and used in buffer equations. Chemical Kinetics Study of reaction rates, frequently involving natural logarithms to analyze concentration changes over time.
Power and Root Functions definitions
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