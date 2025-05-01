What does the logarithmic function log(x) represent when the base is 10? It represents the exponent to which 10 must be raised to obtain x.

What is the value of log(10,000) and why? log(10,000) = 4 because 10 raised to the 4th power equals 10,000.

How do you interpret log(0.10) in terms of exponents? log(0.10) = -1 because 10 raised to the -1 power equals 0.10.

What is the result of log(1) and why? log(1) = 0 because any number raised to the 0 power equals 1.

What is the antilogarithmic function and how is it related to the logarithmic function? The antilogarithmic function is the inverse of the logarithmic function; if log(x) = y, then antilog(y) = x.

How is the antilog function used in the Henderson Hasselbalch equation? It is used to find the ratio of conjugate base to weak acid by taking the antilog of both sides after isolating the log term.