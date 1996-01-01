Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Logarithmic and natural logarithmic functions of numbers.
The logarithmic base 10 form represents the exponent that 10 must be raised in order to obtain that specific number.
Logarithmic Functions
The inverse or anti-logarithmic function is the opposite of the logarithmic function.
Inverse Logarithmic Functions
The natural logarithmic function ln is the exponent to which e must be raised to determine that number.
Natural Logarithmic Functions
The similarities between logarithmic and natural logarithmic functions are outlined below.
Logarithmic Relationships