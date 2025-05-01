Ammonium Salt Compound with one or more alkyl groups bonded to a positively charged nitrogen atom, named with the suffix 'ammonium ion'.

Alkyl Group Hydrocarbon fragment derived from an alkane by removing one hydrogen, often attached to nitrogen in these compounds.

Nitrogen Atom Central atom in these compounds, forms four bonds and carries a positive charge when fully substituted.

Aminium Suffix used in systematic names for these compounds, replacing 'amine' to indicate a positively charged nitrogen.

Parent Chain Longest continuous carbon chain attached to nitrogen, determines the base name of the compound.

N-Substituent Alkyl group attached to nitrogen, named as a prefix with 'N-' to indicate its attachment point.