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Naming Ammonium Salts definitions

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  • Ammonium Salt
    Compound with one or more alkyl groups bonded to a positively charged nitrogen atom, named with the suffix 'ammonium ion'.
  • Alkyl Group
    Hydrocarbon fragment derived from an alkane by removing one hydrogen, often attached to nitrogen in these compounds.
  • Nitrogen Atom
    Central atom in these compounds, forms four bonds and carries a positive charge when fully substituted.
  • Aminium
    Suffix used in systematic names for these compounds, replacing 'amine' to indicate a positively charged nitrogen.
  • Parent Chain
    Longest continuous carbon chain attached to nitrogen, determines the base name of the compound.
  • N-Substituent
    Alkyl group attached to nitrogen, named as a prefix with 'N-' to indicate its attachment point.
  • Numerical Prefix
    Descriptor such as di-, tri-, used to indicate multiple identical alkyl groups attached to nitrogen.
  • Symmetrical Structure
    Molecule where all groups attached to nitrogen are identical, allowing use of common naming rules.
  • Asymmetrical Structure
    Molecule with different groups attached to nitrogen, requiring systematic naming and location indicators.
  • Cyclopentane Ring
    Five-membered carbon ring that can serve as the largest chain in these compounds, affecting the base name.
  • Phenyl Group
    Benzene ring attached as a substituent, often named as part of the structure.
  • Positive Charge
    Formal charge of plus one on nitrogen when it forms four bonds, distinguishing these compounds from amines.
  • Comma
    Punctuation used to separate numbers in systematic names, ensuring clarity in structural descriptions.
  • Dash
    Punctuation used to separate numbers from letters in names, following IUPAC conventions.