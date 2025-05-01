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Ammonium Salt Compound with one or more alkyl groups bonded to a positively charged nitrogen atom, named with the suffix 'ammonium ion'. Alkyl Group Hydrocarbon fragment derived from an alkane by removing one hydrogen, often attached to nitrogen in these compounds. Nitrogen Atom Central atom in these compounds, forms four bonds and carries a positive charge when fully substituted. Aminium Suffix used in systematic names for these compounds, replacing 'amine' to indicate a positively charged nitrogen. Parent Chain Longest continuous carbon chain attached to nitrogen, determines the base name of the compound. N-Substituent Alkyl group attached to nitrogen, named as a prefix with 'N-' to indicate its attachment point. Numerical Prefix Descriptor such as di-, tri-, used to indicate multiple identical alkyl groups attached to nitrogen. Symmetrical Structure Molecule where all groups attached to nitrogen are identical, allowing use of common naming rules. Asymmetrical Structure Molecule with different groups attached to nitrogen, requiring systematic naming and location indicators. Cyclopentane Ring Five-membered carbon ring that can serve as the largest chain in these compounds, affecting the base name. Phenyl Group Benzene ring attached as a substituent, often named as part of the structure. Positive Charge Formal charge of plus one on nitrogen when it forms four bonds, distinguishing these compounds from amines. Comma Punctuation used to separate numbers in systematic names, ensuring clarity in structural descriptions. Dash Punctuation used to separate numbers from letters in names, following IUPAC conventions.
Naming Ammonium Salts definitions
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