17. Amines
Naming Ammonium Salts
concept
Common Naming Concept 1
example
Common Naming Example 1
concept
Drawing Ammonium Salts Concept 2
concept
IUPAC Naming Concept 3
ProblemProblem
Draw structure for N,N-diethyl-2-hexanaminium.
A
B
C
D
ProblemProblem
Draw structure for propylammonium ion.
A
B
C
D
ProblemProblem
Provide the IUPAC name for the following ammonium salt.
A
sec-butyl cyclohexyl ammonium ion
B
N-isopropylcyclohexanaminium
C
N-cyclohexyl-2-propanaminium
D
N-propylcyclohexanaminium
ProblemProblem
Which of the following represents m-bromo-N-ethyl-N-isopropylbenzenaminium?
A
B
C
D
