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What is the key structural feature of ammonium salts (ammonium ions)? They have one or more alkyl groups attached to a positively charged nitrogen atom. How does the naming of ammonium salts differ from amines? Ammonium salts are named like amines but end with 'ammonium ion' or 'aminium' instead of 'amine'. What is the first step in drawing an ammonium salt from its name? Add the specified alkyl groups to the nitrogen atom. How many bonds must nitrogen have in an ammonium salt, and what is its charge? Nitrogen must have four bonds and carries a plus one charge. What should you do if the nitrogen in your ammonium salt structure has fewer than four bonds? Add enough hydrogen atoms to nitrogen until it has four bonds. When naming ammonium salts, how do you identify the parent chain? Identify the largest carbon chain connected to the nitrogen atom. What suffix is used for the parent chain in ammonium salt names? The suffix 'aminium' is used for the parent chain. How are other alkyl groups attached to nitrogen named in ammonium salts? They are named as N-substituents and listed alphabetically. What prefix is used if there are multiple identical alkyl groups attached to nitrogen? Numerical prefixes like di-, tri-, etc., are used. How are numbers and letters separated in systematic ammonium salt names? Commas separate numbers from numbers, and dashes separate letters from numbers. When do you need to specify the numerical location of nitrogen in the name? You specify it unless the nitrogen is part of a ring, in which case it's not needed. What is the systematic name for an ammonium salt with ethyl, isopropyl, and methyl groups attached to a cyclopentane ring? N-ethyl-N-isopropyl-N-methylcyclopentanaminium. What is the difference between symmetrical and asymmetrical ammonium salts in naming? Symmetrical salts use common naming rules, while asymmetrical ones require systematic naming with the largest chain first. What is the definition of a phenyl group in ammonium salt structures? A phenyl group is a benzene ring attached to the nitrogen atom. What is the charge on the nitrogen atom in all ammonium salts? The nitrogen atom always has a plus one charge.
Naming Ammonium Salts quiz
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