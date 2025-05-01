What is the key structural feature of ammonium salts (ammonium ions)? They have one or more alkyl groups attached to a positively charged nitrogen atom.

How does the naming of ammonium salts differ from amines? Ammonium salts are named like amines but end with 'ammonium ion' or 'aminium' instead of 'amine'.

What is the first step in drawing an ammonium salt from its name? Add the specified alkyl groups to the nitrogen atom.

How many bonds must nitrogen have in an ammonium salt, and what is its charge? Nitrogen must have four bonds and carries a plus one charge.

What should you do if the nitrogen in your ammonium salt structure has fewer than four bonds? Add enough hydrogen atoms to nitrogen until it has four bonds.

When naming ammonium salts, how do you identify the parent chain? Identify the largest carbon chain connected to the nitrogen atom.