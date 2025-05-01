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Naming Ammonium Salts quiz

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  • What is the key structural feature of ammonium salts (ammonium ions)?
    They have one or more alkyl groups attached to a positively charged nitrogen atom.
  • How does the naming of ammonium salts differ from amines?
    Ammonium salts are named like amines but end with 'ammonium ion' or 'aminium' instead of 'amine'.
  • What is the first step in drawing an ammonium salt from its name?
    Add the specified alkyl groups to the nitrogen atom.
  • How many bonds must nitrogen have in an ammonium salt, and what is its charge?
    Nitrogen must have four bonds and carries a plus one charge.
  • What should you do if the nitrogen in your ammonium salt structure has fewer than four bonds?
    Add enough hydrogen atoms to nitrogen until it has four bonds.
  • When naming ammonium salts, how do you identify the parent chain?
    Identify the largest carbon chain connected to the nitrogen atom.
  • What suffix is used for the parent chain in ammonium salt names?
    The suffix 'aminium' is used for the parent chain.
  • How are other alkyl groups attached to nitrogen named in ammonium salts?
    They are named as N-substituents and listed alphabetically.
  • What prefix is used if there are multiple identical alkyl groups attached to nitrogen?
    Numerical prefixes like di-, tri-, etc., are used.
  • How are numbers and letters separated in systematic ammonium salt names?
    Commas separate numbers from numbers, and dashes separate letters from numbers.
  • When do you need to specify the numerical location of nitrogen in the name?
    You specify it unless the nitrogen is part of a ring, in which case it's not needed.
  • What is the systematic name for an ammonium salt with ethyl, isopropyl, and methyl groups attached to a cyclopentane ring?
    N-ethyl-N-isopropyl-N-methylcyclopentanaminium.
  • What is the difference between symmetrical and asymmetrical ammonium salts in naming?
    Symmetrical salts use common naming rules, while asymmetrical ones require systematic naming with the largest chain first.
  • What is the definition of a phenyl group in ammonium salt structures?
    A phenyl group is a benzene ring attached to the nitrogen atom.
  • What is the charge on the nitrogen atom in all ammonium salts?
    The nitrogen atom always has a plus one charge.