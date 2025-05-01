Skip to main content
Back

Nature of Energy definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/14
  • Thermochemistry
    Branch of chemistry examining energy changes in matter during chemical reactions or physical transformations.
  • Energy
    Capacity inherent in matter to perform work or generate heat, central to physical and chemical processes.
  • Potential Energy
    Form related to the arrangement or position of atoms, often stored within chemical bonds.
  • Kinetic Energy
    Form associated with the movement or motion of atoms, influencing temperature.
  • Chemical Energy
    Subtype stored within chemical bonds, released or absorbed during reactions.
  • Thermal Energy
    Subtype linked to the temperature of a substance, arising from atomic or molecular motion.
  • Joule
    SI unit for measuring energy, named after James Joule, used universally in scientific contexts.
  • Calorie
    Unit of energy equal to 4.184 joules, commonly used in chemistry for heat measurement.
  • Calorie (food)
    Nutritional energy unit, capitalized, equivalent to 4,184 joules, found on food labels.
  • Kilowatt Hour
    Energy unit used in electricity billing, equal to 3.6 × 10^6 joules.
  • Conversion Factor
    Numerical value enabling transformation between different energy units, often provided in exams.
  • SI Unit
    International standard measurement system, ensuring consistency in scientific energy quantification.
  • Chemical Reaction
    Process involving rearrangement of atoms, often accompanied by energy changes.
  • Physical Change
    Transformation affecting matter's state or appearance, possibly involving energy transfer.