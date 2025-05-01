Thermochemistry Branch of chemistry examining energy changes in matter during chemical reactions or physical transformations.

Energy Capacity inherent in matter to perform work or generate heat, central to physical and chemical processes.

Potential Energy Form related to the arrangement or position of atoms, often stored within chemical bonds.

Kinetic Energy Form associated with the movement or motion of atoms, influencing temperature.

Chemical Energy Subtype stored within chemical bonds, released or absorbed during reactions.

Thermal Energy Subtype linked to the temperature of a substance, arising from atomic or molecular motion.