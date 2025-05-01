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Thermochemistry Branch of chemistry examining energy changes in matter during chemical reactions or physical transformations. Energy Capacity inherent in matter to perform work or generate heat, central to physical and chemical processes. Potential Energy Form related to the arrangement or position of atoms, often stored within chemical bonds. Kinetic Energy Form associated with the movement or motion of atoms, influencing temperature. Chemical Energy Subtype stored within chemical bonds, released or absorbed during reactions. Thermal Energy Subtype linked to the temperature of a substance, arising from atomic or molecular motion. Joule SI unit for measuring energy, named after James Joule, used universally in scientific contexts. Calorie Unit of energy equal to 4.184 joules, commonly used in chemistry for heat measurement. Calorie (food) Nutritional energy unit, capitalized, equivalent to 4,184 joules, found on food labels. Kilowatt Hour Energy unit used in electricity billing, equal to 3.6 × 10^6 joules. Conversion Factor Numerical value enabling transformation between different energy units, often provided in exams. SI Unit International standard measurement system, ensuring consistency in scientific energy quantification. Chemical Reaction Process involving rearrangement of atoms, often accompanied by energy changes. Physical Change Transformation affecting matter's state or appearance, possibly involving energy transfer.
Nature of Energy definitions
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Nature of Energy
7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
6 problems
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Jules
First Law of Thermodynamics
7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
2 problems
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7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium - Part 1 of 3
5 topics 11 problems
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7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium - Part 2 of 3
5 topics 11 problems
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7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium - Part 3 of 3
4 topics 11 problems
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