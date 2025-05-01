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What is thermochemistry the study of? Thermochemistry is the study of matter and energy associated with chemical reactions or physical changes. How is energy defined in thermochemistry? Energy is defined as the capacity to do work or to produce heat. What are the two main categories of energy discussed in this chapter? The two main categories are potential energy and kinetic energy. What does potential energy relate to in atoms? Potential energy relates to the position of atoms. What does kinetic energy relate to in atoms? Kinetic energy relates to the motion of atoms. What type of energy is associated with chemical bonds? Chemical energy is associated with the chemical bonds of atoms. What type of energy is associated with temperature and motion of atoms? Thermal energy is associated with temperature generated by the motion of atoms. What is the SI unit for energy? The SI unit for energy is the Joule. Who is the Joule named after? The Joule is named after the English scientist James Joule. How many joules are in one calorie (lowercase c)? One calorie (lowercase c) equals 4.184 joules. How many joules are in one Calorie (uppercase C) used in food nutrition? One Calorie (uppercase C) equals 4,184 joules. How many joules are in one kilowatt hour? One kilowatt hour equals 3.6 x 10^6 joules. Are you usually required to memorize energy conversion factors for exams? No, energy conversion factors are often provided in questions or on formula sheets during exams. What are the four main types of energy discussed in this chapter? The four main types are potential energy, kinetic energy, chemical energy, and thermal energy. What is the main focus of thermochemistry regarding energy? Thermochemistry focuses on the capacity of energy to do work or produce heat in chemical reactions or physical changes.
Nature of Energy quiz
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Nature of Energy
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