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Nature of Energy quiz

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  • What is thermochemistry the study of?
    Thermochemistry is the study of matter and energy associated with chemical reactions or physical changes.
  • How is energy defined in thermochemistry?
    Energy is defined as the capacity to do work or to produce heat.
  • What are the two main categories of energy discussed in this chapter?
    The two main categories are potential energy and kinetic energy.
  • What does potential energy relate to in atoms?
    Potential energy relates to the position of atoms.
  • What does kinetic energy relate to in atoms?
    Kinetic energy relates to the motion of atoms.
  • What type of energy is associated with chemical bonds?
    Chemical energy is associated with the chemical bonds of atoms.
  • What type of energy is associated with temperature and motion of atoms?
    Thermal energy is associated with temperature generated by the motion of atoms.
  • What is the SI unit for energy?
    The SI unit for energy is the Joule.
  • Who is the Joule named after?
    The Joule is named after the English scientist James Joule.
  • How many joules are in one calorie (lowercase c)?
    One calorie (lowercase c) equals 4.184 joules.
  • How many joules are in one Calorie (uppercase C) used in food nutrition?
    One Calorie (uppercase C) equals 4,184 joules.
  • How many joules are in one kilowatt hour?
    One kilowatt hour equals 3.6 x 10^6 joules.
  • Are you usually required to memorize energy conversion factors for exams?
    No, energy conversion factors are often provided in questions or on formula sheets during exams.
  • What are the four main types of energy discussed in this chapter?
    The four main types are potential energy, kinetic energy, chemical energy, and thermal energy.
  • What is the main focus of thermochemistry regarding energy?
    Thermochemistry focuses on the capacity of energy to do work or produce heat in chemical reactions or physical changes.