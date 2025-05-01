What is thermochemistry the study of? Thermochemistry is the study of matter and energy associated with chemical reactions or physical changes.

How is energy defined in thermochemistry? Energy is defined as the capacity to do work or to produce heat.

What are the two main categories of energy discussed in this chapter? The two main categories are potential energy and kinetic energy.

What does potential energy relate to in atoms? Potential energy relates to the position of atoms.

What does kinetic energy relate to in atoms? Kinetic energy relates to the motion of atoms.

What type of energy is associated with chemical bonds? Chemical energy is associated with the chemical bonds of atoms.