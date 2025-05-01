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Fatty Acid Activation Initial energy-consuming step converting fatty acids to fatty acyl CoA using ATP and acyl CoA synthetase. Acyl CoA Synthetase Enzyme catalyzing the attachment of CoA to fatty acids, requiring ATP hydrolysis to AMP and two inorganic phosphates. Fatty Acyl CoA Activated fatty acid form, essential for mitochondrial transport and subsequent beta oxidation. Carnitine Shuttle Transport mechanism moving fatty acyl groups across mitochondrial membranes via carnitine conjugation. Carnitine Acyl Transferase Enzyme transferring fatty acyl groups from CoA to carnitine, enabling mitochondrial entry. Beta Oxidation Cyclic mitochondrial process cleaving two carbons per cycle from fatty acids, generating FADH2, NADH, and acetyl CoA. Acyl CoA Dehydrogenase Enzyme catalyzing the first beta oxidation step, forming a double bond and producing FADH2. Enoyl CoA Hydratase Enzyme adding water across the alpha-beta double bond, introducing a hydroxyl group at the beta carbon. 3-Hydroxyacyl CoA Dehydrogenase Enzyme oxidizing the beta hydroxyl group to a ketone, reducing NAD+ to NADH. Beta-Ketoacyl CoA Thiolase Enzyme cleaving the bond between alpha and beta carbons, releasing acetyl CoA and a shortened fatty acyl CoA. FADH2 High-energy electron carrier produced during the first step of each beta oxidation cycle. NADH High-energy electron carrier generated during the oxidation of the beta hydroxyl group in beta oxidation. Acetyl CoA Two-carbon molecule released each beta oxidation cycle, entering the citric acid cycle for further energy production. Mitochondrial Matrix Intracellular compartment where beta oxidation and fatty acyl CoA reformation occur after transport. Energy Yield Total ATP equivalents produced from beta oxidation, dependent on fatty acid chain length and number of cycles.
Oxidation of Fatty Acids definitions
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