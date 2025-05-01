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Oxidation of Fatty Acids definitions

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  • Fatty Acid Activation
    Initial energy-consuming step converting fatty acids to fatty acyl CoA using ATP and acyl CoA synthetase.
  • Acyl CoA Synthetase
    Enzyme catalyzing the attachment of CoA to fatty acids, requiring ATP hydrolysis to AMP and two inorganic phosphates.
  • Fatty Acyl CoA
    Activated fatty acid form, essential for mitochondrial transport and subsequent beta oxidation.
  • Carnitine Shuttle
    Transport mechanism moving fatty acyl groups across mitochondrial membranes via carnitine conjugation.
  • Carnitine Acyl Transferase
    Enzyme transferring fatty acyl groups from CoA to carnitine, enabling mitochondrial entry.
  • Beta Oxidation
    Cyclic mitochondrial process cleaving two carbons per cycle from fatty acids, generating FADH2, NADH, and acetyl CoA.
  • Acyl CoA Dehydrogenase
    Enzyme catalyzing the first beta oxidation step, forming a double bond and producing FADH2.
  • Enoyl CoA Hydratase
    Enzyme adding water across the alpha-beta double bond, introducing a hydroxyl group at the beta carbon.
  • 3-Hydroxyacyl CoA Dehydrogenase
    Enzyme oxidizing the beta hydroxyl group to a ketone, reducing NAD+ to NADH.
  • Beta-Ketoacyl CoA Thiolase
    Enzyme cleaving the bond between alpha and beta carbons, releasing acetyl CoA and a shortened fatty acyl CoA.
  • FADH2
    High-energy electron carrier produced during the first step of each beta oxidation cycle.
  • NADH
    High-energy electron carrier generated during the oxidation of the beta hydroxyl group in beta oxidation.
  • Acetyl CoA
    Two-carbon molecule released each beta oxidation cycle, entering the citric acid cycle for further energy production.
  • Mitochondrial Matrix
    Intracellular compartment where beta oxidation and fatty acyl CoA reformation occur after transport.
  • Energy Yield
    Total ATP equivalents produced from beta oxidation, dependent on fatty acid chain length and number of cycles.