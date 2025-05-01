Fatty Acid Activation Initial energy-consuming step converting fatty acids to fatty acyl CoA using ATP and acyl CoA synthetase.

Acyl CoA Synthetase Enzyme catalyzing the attachment of CoA to fatty acids, requiring ATP hydrolysis to AMP and two inorganic phosphates.

Fatty Acyl CoA Activated fatty acid form, essential for mitochondrial transport and subsequent beta oxidation.

Carnitine Shuttle Transport mechanism moving fatty acyl groups across mitochondrial membranes via carnitine conjugation.

Carnitine Acyl Transferase Enzyme transferring fatty acyl groups from CoA to carnitine, enabling mitochondrial entry.

Beta Oxidation Cyclic mitochondrial process cleaving two carbons per cycle from fatty acids, generating FADH2, NADH, and acetyl CoA.