What enzyme catalyzes the activation of fatty acids in the first phase of fatty acid oxidation? Acyl CoA synthetase catalyzes the activation of fatty acids, converting them to fatty acyl CoA using ATP.

How many ATP equivalents are consumed during the activation of a fatty acid? Two ATP equivalents are consumed, as ATP is hydrolyzed to AMP and two inorganic phosphates.

Why can't fatty acyl CoA cross the mitochondrial membrane directly? Fatty acyl CoA cannot cross the mitochondrial membrane due to its size and charge, so it must be converted to fatty acyl carnitine for transport.

What role does carnitine play in fatty acid oxidation? Carnitine acts as a carrier, allowing the fatty acyl group to cross the mitochondrial membrane by forming fatty acyl carnitine.

Which enzyme transfers the fatty acyl group from CoA to carnitine? Carnitine acyl transferase transfers the fatty acyl group from CoA to carnitine.

What happens to carnitine after it delivers the fatty acyl group into the mitochondrial matrix? Carnitine is released and returns to the cytosol to participate in another transport cycle.