What are periodic trends based on? Periodic trends are based on changing atomic numbers of elements.

In which direction do periodic trends generally move on the periodic table? Periodic trends are examined as we move towards the top right corner of the periodic table.

What does metallic character refer to? Metallic character refers to how easily an element can lose an electron.

How do metals and nonmetals differ in electron behavior? Metals tend to lose electrons, while nonmetals tend to gain electrons.

What happens to metallic character as you move from left to right across a period? Metallic character decreases as you move from left to right across a period.

How does metallic character change as you move up a group? Metallic character decreases as you move up a group in the periodic table.