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What are periodic trends based on? Periodic trends are based on changing atomic numbers of elements. In which direction do periodic trends generally move on the periodic table? Periodic trends are examined as we move towards the top right corner of the periodic table. What does metallic character refer to? Metallic character refers to how easily an element can lose an electron. How do metals and nonmetals differ in electron behavior? Metals tend to lose electrons, while nonmetals tend to gain electrons. What happens to metallic character as you move from left to right across a period? Metallic character decreases as you move from left to right across a period. How does metallic character change as you move up a group? Metallic character decreases as you move up a group in the periodic table. Where are metals primarily located on the periodic table? Metals are primarily located towards the left and bottom of the periodic table. What is the relationship between proximity to metals and metallic character? The closer you are to the metals on the periodic table, the higher the metallic character. What happens to metallic character as you move away from metals on the periodic table? Metallic character decreases as you move further away from metals. What are the three major classifications of elements on the periodic table? The three major classifications are metals, metalloids, and nonmetals. Why does metallic character decrease towards the top right corner of the periodic table? Because the top right corner is farther from the metals, so elements there have less metallic character. What is a key property of elements with high metallic character? Elements with high metallic character easily lose electrons. How does the position of an element on the periodic table affect its metallic character? Elements closer to the left and bottom have higher metallic character, while those towards the top right have lower metallic character. What is the trend for metallic character across a period? Metallic character decreases from left to right across a period. What is the trend for metallic character within a group? Metallic character decreases as you move up within a group.
Periodic Trend: Metallic Character quiz
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