GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Atoms and the Periodic Table

Periodic Trend: Metallic Character

Metallic Character deals with how easily an electron can be removed from an element. 

Metallic Character

Periodic Trend: Metallic Character

Periodic Trend: Metallic Character

Moving towards the top right corner of the Periodic Table causes metallic character to decrease.

Periodic Trend: Metallic Character Example 1

Between which two elements is the difference in metallic character the greatest?

