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Periodic Trend: Metallic Character definitions

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  • Periodic Trends
    Patterns in element properties that change predictably with increasing atomic number across the periodic table.
  • Atomic Number
    A value representing the number of protons in an element, determining its position on the periodic table.
  • Periodic Table
    A systematic arrangement of elements showing recurring property patterns as atomic number increases.
  • Metallic Character
    A measure of how readily an element loses electrons, with higher values found in metals.
  • Metals
    Elements typically found on the left and bottom of the periodic table, known for easily losing electrons.
  • Nonmetals
    Elements generally located toward the top right of the periodic table, tending to gain electrons.
  • Metalloids
    Elements with properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals, often found between these groups.
  • Period
    A horizontal row in the periodic table where properties change progressively from left to right.
  • Group
    A vertical column in the periodic table where elements share similar chemical behaviors.
  • Electron Loss
    A process more easily undergone by metals, leading to higher metallic character.
  • Top Right Corner
    A region of the periodic table associated with elements having the lowest metallic character.
  • Left Side
    The area of the periodic table where elements with the highest metallic character are concentrated.