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Periodic Trends Patterns in element properties that change predictably with increasing atomic number across the periodic table. Atomic Number A value representing the number of protons in an element, determining its position on the periodic table. Periodic Table A systematic arrangement of elements showing recurring property patterns as atomic number increases. Metallic Character A measure of how readily an element loses electrons, with higher values found in metals. Metals Elements typically found on the left and bottom of the periodic table, known for easily losing electrons. Nonmetals Elements generally located toward the top right of the periodic table, tending to gain electrons. Metalloids Elements with properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals, often found between these groups. Period A horizontal row in the periodic table where properties change progressively from left to right. Group A vertical column in the periodic table where elements share similar chemical behaviors. Electron Loss A process more easily undergone by metals, leading to higher metallic character. Top Right Corner A region of the periodic table associated with elements having the lowest metallic character. Left Side The area of the periodic table where elements with the highest metallic character are concentrated.
Periodic Trend: Metallic Character definitions
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Periodic Trend: Metallic Character
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