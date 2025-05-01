Strong Acid A substance that completely ionizes in water, producing a concentration of H+ ions equal to its original molarity.

Strong Base A compound that fully dissociates in water, yielding a concentration of OH- ions matching its initial molarity or adjusted for multiple ions.

Electrolyte A substance that conducts electricity in solution due to complete ionization into charged particles.

Ionization The process by which a compound separates into ions when dissolved in water, resulting in charged species.

Hydrochloric Acid A strong binary acid that dissociates entirely in water, providing an equal concentration of H+ ions.

Hydroxide Ion A negatively charged particle produced by strong bases, directly influencing pOH calculations.