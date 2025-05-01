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Strong Acid A substance that completely ionizes in water, producing a concentration of H+ ions equal to its original molarity. Strong Base A compound that fully dissociates in water, yielding a concentration of OH- ions matching its initial molarity or adjusted for multiple ions. Electrolyte A substance that conducts electricity in solution due to complete ionization into charged particles. Ionization The process by which a compound separates into ions when dissolved in water, resulting in charged species. Hydrochloric Acid A strong binary acid that dissociates entirely in water, providing an equal concentration of H+ ions. Hydroxide Ion A negatively charged particle produced by strong bases, directly influencing pOH calculations. Hydride Ion A basic anion present in some strong bases, treated equivalently to OH- in concentration calculations. Amide Ion A basic anion found in certain strong bases, considered equal to OH- for determining solution basicity. Oxide Ion A basic anion from strong bases, factored into OH- concentration for pOH and pH calculations. Molarity A measure of concentration indicating moles of solute per liter of solution, crucial for ion calculations. pH A logarithmic scale value representing the negative log of H+ ion concentration in a solution. pOH A logarithmic measure calculated as the negative log of OH- ion concentration in a solution. Dissociation The separation of a compound into its constituent ions in solution, often complete for strong acids and bases.
pH of Strong Acids and Bases definitions
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