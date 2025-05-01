What does it mean for a strong acid or base to completely ionize in water? It means that 100% of the acid or base molecules break up into their ions in solution.

How does the concentration of H+ ions compare to the concentration of a strong acid like HCl? The concentration of H+ ions is equal to the concentration of the strong acid because it completely ionizes.

If you have 0.25 M HCl, what is the concentration of H+ ions in solution? The concentration of H+ ions is 0.25 M, the same as the initial HCl concentration.

How do you determine the concentration of OH- ions for a strong base like Ca(OH)2? Multiply the base's molarity by the number of OH- ions produced per formula unit; for Ca(OH)2, it's 1.2 M × 2 = 2.4 M.

What are the four basic anions found in strong bases? The four basic anions are hydroxide (OH-), hydride (H-), amide (NH2-), and oxide (O2-).

How do you calculate pH from the concentration of H+ ions? pH is calculated as the negative logarithm of the H+ ion concentration: pH = -log[H+].