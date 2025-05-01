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Properties of Alcohols definitions

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  • Alcohols
    Organic compounds containing a hydroxyl group, notable for higher boiling points and water solubility compared to similar hydrocarbons.
  • Boiling Point
    Temperature at which a substance transitions from liquid to gas; elevated in alcohols due to strong intermolecular forces.
  • Hydrogen Bonding
    Attractive force between partially positive hydrogen and partially negative oxygen, significantly raising boiling point in alcohols.
  • Hydroxyl Group
    Polar functional group consisting of an oxygen and hydrogen atom, responsible for alcohols' solubility and hydrogen bonding.
  • Intermolecular Forces
    Forces acting between molecules, including hydrogen bonding and London dispersion, influencing physical properties like boiling point.
  • Polarity
    Uneven distribution of charge within a molecule, enhanced by hydroxyl groups, increasing solubility in water.
  • Solubility
    Ability of a substance to dissolve in a solvent; in alcohols, determined by hydroxyl group and carbon chain length.
  • Carbon Chain
    Sequence of carbon atoms in a molecule; longer chains increase boiling point and decrease solubility in alcohols.
  • Diols
    Compounds with two hydroxyl groups, exhibiting higher boiling points and greater solubility than monohydric alcohols.
  • Triols
    Compounds with three hydroxyl groups, showing even higher boiling points and solubility compared to diols and monohydric alcohols.
  • Monohydric Alcohols
    Alcohols containing a single hydroxyl group, with lower boiling points and solubility than diols or triols.
  • London Dispersion Forces
    Weak intermolecular forces arising from temporary dipoles, increasing with molecular size and affecting boiling point.
  • Functional Groups
    Specific groups of atoms within molecules, such as hydroxyl, determining chemical and physical properties.
  • Molar Mass
    Mass of one mole of a substance; comparison with alcohols highlights their elevated boiling points due to hydrogen bonding.