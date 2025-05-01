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Alcohols Organic compounds containing a hydroxyl group, notable for higher boiling points and water solubility compared to similar hydrocarbons. Boiling Point Temperature at which a substance transitions from liquid to gas; elevated in alcohols due to strong intermolecular forces. Hydrogen Bonding Attractive force between partially positive hydrogen and partially negative oxygen, significantly raising boiling point in alcohols. Hydroxyl Group Polar functional group consisting of an oxygen and hydrogen atom, responsible for alcohols' solubility and hydrogen bonding. Intermolecular Forces Forces acting between molecules, including hydrogen bonding and London dispersion, influencing physical properties like boiling point. Polarity Uneven distribution of charge within a molecule, enhanced by hydroxyl groups, increasing solubility in water. Solubility Ability of a substance to dissolve in a solvent; in alcohols, determined by hydroxyl group and carbon chain length. Carbon Chain Sequence of carbon atoms in a molecule; longer chains increase boiling point and decrease solubility in alcohols. Diols Compounds with two hydroxyl groups, exhibiting higher boiling points and greater solubility than monohydric alcohols. Triols Compounds with three hydroxyl groups, showing even higher boiling points and solubility compared to diols and monohydric alcohols. Monohydric Alcohols Alcohols containing a single hydroxyl group, with lower boiling points and solubility than diols or triols. London Dispersion Forces Weak intermolecular forces arising from temporary dipoles, increasing with molecular size and affecting boiling point. Functional Groups Specific groups of atoms within molecules, such as hydroxyl, determining chemical and physical properties. Molar Mass Mass of one mole of a substance; comparison with alcohols highlights their elevated boiling points due to hydrogen bonding.
Properties of Alcohols definitions
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