Alcohols Organic compounds containing a hydroxyl group, notable for higher boiling points and water solubility compared to similar hydrocarbons.

Boiling Point Temperature at which a substance transitions from liquid to gas; elevated in alcohols due to strong intermolecular forces.

Hydrogen Bonding Attractive force between partially positive hydrogen and partially negative oxygen, significantly raising boiling point in alcohols.

Hydroxyl Group Polar functional group consisting of an oxygen and hydrogen atom, responsible for alcohols' solubility and hydrogen bonding.

Intermolecular Forces Forces acting between molecules, including hydrogen bonding and London dispersion, influencing physical properties like boiling point.

Polarity Uneven distribution of charge within a molecule, enhanced by hydroxyl groups, increasing solubility in water.