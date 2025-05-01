Why do alcohols have higher boiling points than hydrocarbons or ethers of similar molar mass? Alcohols have higher boiling points due to hydrogen bonding, which makes their molecules harder to separate.

What is hydrogen bonding in alcohols? Hydrogen bonding is the attraction between the partially positive hydrogen atom and the partially negative oxygen atom in different alcohol molecules.

How does the length of the carbon chain affect the boiling point of alcohols? The boiling point increases as the carbon chain lengthens because larger molecules have stronger London dispersion forces.

What functional group makes alcohols polar? The hydroxyl (OH) group makes alcohols polar.

Why are many alcohols water soluble? Many alcohols are water soluble because their polar hydroxyl group allows for hydrogen bonding with water molecules.

How does the number of carbon atoms in an alcohol affect its solubility? Alcohols with three or fewer carbons are soluble, four carbons are slightly soluble, and five or more carbons are insoluble in water.