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Review of Metabolism definitions

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  • Metabolism
    Network of chemical processes in cells, divided into breakdown and synthesis pathways, enabling energy production and molecule construction.
  • Catabolic Pathway
    Sequence of reactions that degrade larger molecules into smaller units, releasing energy for cellular activities.
  • Anabolic Pathway
    Series of reactions that build complex molecules from simpler ones, typically requiring energy input.
  • Carbohydrate
    Macromolecule digested to glucose, serving as a primary energy source and linking to other metabolic pathways.
  • Protein
    Macromolecule broken down into amino acids, which can enter energy-producing or nitrogen-removal pathways.
  • Glycolysis
    Cytosolic process converting glucose to pyruvate, forming a central link in energy metabolism.
  • Pyruvate
    Three-carbon metabolite at the crossroads of carbohydrate and amino acid metabolism, feeding into multiple pathways.
  • Acetyl CoA
    Two-carbon molecule entering the citric acid cycle, produced from both carbohydrate and protein breakdown.
  • Citric Acid Cycle
    Mitochondrial pathway oxidizing acetyl groups, generating energy carriers and connecting various metabolic routes.
  • Amino Acid
    Building block of proteins, capable of conversion into energy intermediates or nitrogenous waste.
  • Transamination
    Reaction transferring amino groups, forming alpha-keto acids and linking protein to carbohydrate metabolism.
  • Oxidative Deamination
    Process removing amino groups from amino acids, producing ammonia for nitrogen disposal.
  • Urea Cycle
    Series of reactions converting toxic ammonia into a safe, excretable compound, with steps in both mitochondria and cytosol.
  • Aspartate
    Amino acid acting as a nitrogen donor in the urea cycle and connecting to the citric acid cycle.
  • Fumarate
    Intermediate produced in the urea cycle, feeding into the citric acid cycle and linking protein and carbohydrate metabolism.