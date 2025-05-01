Metabolism Network of chemical processes in cells, divided into breakdown and synthesis pathways, enabling energy production and molecule construction.

Catabolic Pathway Sequence of reactions that degrade larger molecules into smaller units, releasing energy for cellular activities.

Anabolic Pathway Series of reactions that build complex molecules from simpler ones, typically requiring energy input.

Carbohydrate Macromolecule digested to glucose, serving as a primary energy source and linking to other metabolic pathways.

Protein Macromolecule broken down into amino acids, which can enter energy-producing or nitrogen-removal pathways.

Glycolysis Cytosolic process converting glucose to pyruvate, forming a central link in energy metabolism.