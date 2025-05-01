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Metabolism Network of chemical processes in cells, divided into breakdown and synthesis pathways, enabling energy production and molecule construction. Catabolic Pathway Sequence of reactions that degrade larger molecules into smaller units, releasing energy for cellular activities. Anabolic Pathway Series of reactions that build complex molecules from simpler ones, typically requiring energy input. Carbohydrate Macromolecule digested to glucose, serving as a primary energy source and linking to other metabolic pathways. Protein Macromolecule broken down into amino acids, which can enter energy-producing or nitrogen-removal pathways. Glycolysis Cytosolic process converting glucose to pyruvate, forming a central link in energy metabolism. Pyruvate Three-carbon metabolite at the crossroads of carbohydrate and amino acid metabolism, feeding into multiple pathways. Acetyl CoA Two-carbon molecule entering the citric acid cycle, produced from both carbohydrate and protein breakdown. Citric Acid Cycle Mitochondrial pathway oxidizing acetyl groups, generating energy carriers and connecting various metabolic routes. Amino Acid Building block of proteins, capable of conversion into energy intermediates or nitrogenous waste. Transamination Reaction transferring amino groups, forming alpha-keto acids and linking protein to carbohydrate metabolism. Oxidative Deamination Process removing amino groups from amino acids, producing ammonia for nitrogen disposal. Urea Cycle Series of reactions converting toxic ammonia into a safe, excretable compound, with steps in both mitochondria and cytosol. Aspartate Amino acid acting as a nitrogen donor in the urea cycle and connecting to the citric acid cycle. Fumarate Intermediate produced in the urea cycle, feeding into the citric acid cycle and linking protein and carbohydrate metabolism.
Review of Metabolism definitions
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