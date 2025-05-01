What are the two main categories of metabolism discussed in the video? The two main categories are catabolic (degradation of larger molecules) and anabolic (synthesis of larger molecules) processes.

Which macromolecules are the focus of the metabolic pathway review in this lesson? The focus is on carbohydrates and proteins, with lipids largely excluded due to minimal overlap.

What do black, green, and purple arrows represent in the metabolic diagrams? Black arrows represent catabolic pathways, green arrows represent anabolic pathways, and purple arrows indicate transport across mitochondrial membranes.

What is the end product of carbohydrate digestion before entering glycolysis? The end product is glucose.

What molecule is produced from glucose during glycolysis? Pyruvate is produced from glucose during glycolysis.

After glycolysis, what are the two main fates of pyruvate? Pyruvate can either be converted to acetyl CoA or enter the citric acid cycle directly.