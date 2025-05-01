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Condensed Electron Configuration A streamlined notation using the symbol of the nearest preceding noble gas to represent core electrons in an atom or ion. Noble Gas An element in Group 18 of the periodic table, used as a reference point for simplifying electron configurations. Periodic Table A tabular arrangement of elements, organized by atomic number and electron configuration blocks. s Block A region on the periodic table where elements have their outermost electrons in an s orbital, starting with 1s. p Block A section of the periodic table where elements fill their outermost electrons in a p orbital. d Block A central area of the periodic table where elements have their outermost electrons in a d orbital. f Block A lower section of the periodic table where elements fill their outermost electrons in an f orbital. Electron Arrangement The specific distribution of electrons among the orbitals of an atom or ion. Ground State The lowest energy configuration of electrons in an atom, with all electrons in the lowest possible orbitals. Core Electrons Electrons represented by the noble gas symbol in condensed notation, not involved in chemical bonding. Element A pure substance consisting of atoms with the same number of protons, each with a unique electron configuration. Ion An atom or molecule with a net electric charge due to the loss or gain of electrons, affecting its electron configuration.
The Electron Configuration: Condensed definitions
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The Electron Configuration: Condensed
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table
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The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table
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2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 1 of 3
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2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 2 of 3
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2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 3 of 3
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