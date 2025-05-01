Condensed Electron Configuration A streamlined notation using the symbol of the nearest preceding noble gas to represent core electrons in an atom or ion.

Noble Gas An element in Group 18 of the periodic table, used as a reference point for simplifying electron configurations.

Periodic Table A tabular arrangement of elements, organized by atomic number and electron configuration blocks.

s Block A region on the periodic table where elements have their outermost electrons in an s orbital, starting with 1s.

p Block A section of the periodic table where elements fill their outermost electrons in a p orbital.

d Block A central area of the periodic table where elements have their outermost electrons in a d orbital.