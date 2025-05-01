Skip to main content
Back

The Electron Configuration: Condensed definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/12
  • Condensed Electron Configuration
    A streamlined notation using the symbol of the nearest preceding noble gas to represent core electrons in an atom or ion.
  • Noble Gas
    An element in Group 18 of the periodic table, used as a reference point for simplifying electron configurations.
  • Periodic Table
    A tabular arrangement of elements, organized by atomic number and electron configuration blocks.
  • s Block
    A region on the periodic table where elements have their outermost electrons in an s orbital, starting with 1s.
  • p Block
    A section of the periodic table where elements fill their outermost electrons in a p orbital.
  • d Block
    A central area of the periodic table where elements have their outermost electrons in a d orbital.
  • f Block
    A lower section of the periodic table where elements fill their outermost electrons in an f orbital.
  • Electron Arrangement
    The specific distribution of electrons among the orbitals of an atom or ion.
  • Ground State
    The lowest energy configuration of electrons in an atom, with all electrons in the lowest possible orbitals.
  • Core Electrons
    Electrons represented by the noble gas symbol in condensed notation, not involved in chemical bonding.
  • Element
    A pure substance consisting of atoms with the same number of protons, each with a unique electron configuration.
  • Ion
    An atom or molecule with a net electric charge due to the loss or gain of electrons, affecting its electron configuration.