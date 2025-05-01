What are the two main processes to consider when calculating total ATP yield from fatty acid oxidation? You must consider ATP from acetyl CoA oxidation in the citric acid cycle and ATP from NADH and FADH2 in oxidative phosphorylation.

How many ATP are required for fatty acid activation? Fatty acid activation requires a one-time expense of 2 ATP.

What does each cycle of beta oxidation produce? Each cycle produces 1 FADH2, 1 NADH, and 1 acetyl CoA.

How many ATP, FADH2, and NADH are generated from one acetyl CoA in the citric acid cycle? One acetyl CoA generates 1 ATP, 1 FADH2, and 3 NADH in the citric acid cycle.

What is the role of NADH and FADH2 in oxidative phosphorylation? NADH and FADH2 transfer electrons to oxygen, forming water and generating ATP.

How many ATP are produced from 4 NADH during oxidative phosphorylation? 4 NADH produce a total of 10 ATP (2.5 ATP per NADH).