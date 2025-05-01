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Fatty Acid Activation Initial process requiring 2 ATP to prepare a fatty acid for entry into metabolic pathways. Beta Oxidation Cyclic breakdown of fatty acids producing one FADH2, one NADH, and one acetyl CoA per cycle. Acetyl CoA Two-carbon molecule entering the citric acid cycle, generated from fatty acid breakdown. Citric Acid Cycle Series of reactions in mitochondria oxidizing acetyl CoA, yielding ATP, NADH, and FADH2. Krebs Cycle Alternate name for the citric acid cycle, central to cellular energy production. NADH High-energy electron carrier that donates electrons to the electron transport chain, generating ATP. FADH2 Electron carrier formed during fatty acid and acetyl CoA oxidation, contributing to ATP synthesis. Oxidative Phosphorylation Mitochondrial process where electrons from NADH and FADH2 drive ATP formation. ATP Yield Total number of ATP molecules produced from complete oxidation of a fatty acid, accounting for all steps. Electron Transport Chain Mitochondrial membrane system transferring electrons to oxygen, producing water and ATP. Oxaloacetate Four-carbon molecule that combines with acetyl CoA to initiate the citric acid cycle. Common Metabolic Pathways Shared cellular routes, such as the citric acid cycle and oxidative phosphorylation, for energy production.
Total Energy from Fatty Acids definitions
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