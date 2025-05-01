Fatty Acid Activation Initial process requiring 2 ATP to prepare a fatty acid for entry into metabolic pathways.

Beta Oxidation Cyclic breakdown of fatty acids producing one FADH2, one NADH, and one acetyl CoA per cycle.

Acetyl CoA Two-carbon molecule entering the citric acid cycle, generated from fatty acid breakdown.

Citric Acid Cycle Series of reactions in mitochondria oxidizing acetyl CoA, yielding ATP, NADH, and FADH2.

Krebs Cycle Alternate name for the citric acid cycle, central to cellular energy production.

NADH High-energy electron carrier that donates electrons to the electron transport chain, generating ATP.