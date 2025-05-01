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Total Energy from Fatty Acids definitions

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  • Fatty Acid Activation
    Initial process requiring 2 ATP to prepare a fatty acid for entry into metabolic pathways.
  • Beta Oxidation
    Cyclic breakdown of fatty acids producing one FADH2, one NADH, and one acetyl CoA per cycle.
  • Acetyl CoA
    Two-carbon molecule entering the citric acid cycle, generated from fatty acid breakdown.
  • Citric Acid Cycle
    Series of reactions in mitochondria oxidizing acetyl CoA, yielding ATP, NADH, and FADH2.
  • Krebs Cycle
    Alternate name for the citric acid cycle, central to cellular energy production.
  • NADH
    High-energy electron carrier that donates electrons to the electron transport chain, generating ATP.
  • FADH2
    Electron carrier formed during fatty acid and acetyl CoA oxidation, contributing to ATP synthesis.
  • Oxidative Phosphorylation
    Mitochondrial process where electrons from NADH and FADH2 drive ATP formation.
  • ATP Yield
    Total number of ATP molecules produced from complete oxidation of a fatty acid, accounting for all steps.
  • Electron Transport Chain
    Mitochondrial membrane system transferring electrons to oxygen, producing water and ATP.
  • Oxaloacetate
    Four-carbon molecule that combines with acetyl CoA to initiate the citric acid cycle.
  • Common Metabolic Pathways
    Shared cellular routes, such as the citric acid cycle and oxidative phosphorylation, for energy production.