Total Energy from Fatty Acids
Rank the following molecules based on amount of energy stored in them in increasing order (per mol).
I. Sucrose II. Arachidic III. Glucose IV. Behenic (22:0)
A
I, III, II, IV
B
III, I, II, IV
C
II, IV, III, I
D
IV, II, I, III
Provide total moles of ATP produced by complete β-oxidation of 3.4 g of palmitic acid (256.43 g/mol).
A
1.4 ATP
B
31.2 ATP
C
106 ATP
D
1.43 ATP
