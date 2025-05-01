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Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrolysis definitions

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  • Triacylglycerol
    A molecule composed of glycerol bonded to three fatty acids via ester linkages; main storage form of fats.
  • Hydrolysis
    A reaction where water breaks chemical bonds, specifically splitting ester linkages in fats to yield smaller molecules.
  • Ester Bond
    A chemical linkage joining fatty acids to glycerol, cleaved during fat breakdown reactions.
  • Glycerol
    A three-carbon alcohol formed as a product when fats are hydrolyzed, serving as a backbone for fatty acids.
  • Fatty Acid
    A molecule with a hydrocarbon tail and a carboxylic acid group, released from fats during hydrolysis.
  • Acid Catalyzed Hydrolysis
    A process using strong acids to break ester bonds in fats, producing glycerol and free fatty acids.
  • Enzymatic Hydrolysis
    A mild reaction using lipase to split fats into glycerol and fatty acids, mimicking digestive processes.
  • Lipase
    A digestive enzyme that accelerates the breakdown of fats into glycerol and fatty acids under gentle conditions.
  • Saponification
    A base-driven reaction that splits fats, yielding glycerol and fatty acid salts, foundational for soap production.
  • Sodium Hydroxide
    A strong base used in saponification, leading to the formation of solid soaps from fats.
  • Potassium Hydroxide
    A base that, when used in saponification, results in the production of liquid soaps.
  • Carboxylic Acid
    A functional group formed on fatty acids after acid hydrolysis, characterized by a carbonyl and hydroxyl group.
  • Carboxylate Anion
    A negatively charged species formed when fatty acids react with base, serving as a soap precursor.
  • Soap
    A cleaning agent produced from the salts of fatty acids, generated during the saponification of fats.
  • Hydroxide Ion
    A negatively charged ion from bases that attacks ester bonds in fats during saponification.