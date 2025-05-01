Triacylglycerol A molecule composed of glycerol bonded to three fatty acids via ester linkages; main storage form of fats.

Hydrolysis A reaction where water breaks chemical bonds, specifically splitting ester linkages in fats to yield smaller molecules.

Ester Bond A chemical linkage joining fatty acids to glycerol, cleaved during fat breakdown reactions.

Glycerol A three-carbon alcohol formed as a product when fats are hydrolyzed, serving as a backbone for fatty acids.

Fatty Acid A molecule with a hydrocarbon tail and a carboxylic acid group, released from fats during hydrolysis.

Acid Catalyzed Hydrolysis A process using strong acids to break ester bonds in fats, producing glycerol and free fatty acids.