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Triacylglycerol A molecule composed of glycerol bonded to three fatty acids via ester linkages; main storage form of fats. Hydrolysis A reaction where water breaks chemical bonds, specifically splitting ester linkages in fats to yield smaller molecules. Ester Bond A chemical linkage joining fatty acids to glycerol, cleaved during fat breakdown reactions. Glycerol A three-carbon alcohol formed as a product when fats are hydrolyzed, serving as a backbone for fatty acids. Fatty Acid A molecule with a hydrocarbon tail and a carboxylic acid group, released from fats during hydrolysis. Acid Catalyzed Hydrolysis A process using strong acids to break ester bonds in fats, producing glycerol and free fatty acids. Enzymatic Hydrolysis A mild reaction using lipase to split fats into glycerol and fatty acids, mimicking digestive processes. Lipase A digestive enzyme that accelerates the breakdown of fats into glycerol and fatty acids under gentle conditions. Saponification A base-driven reaction that splits fats, yielding glycerol and fatty acid salts, foundational for soap production. Sodium Hydroxide A strong base used in saponification, leading to the formation of solid soaps from fats. Potassium Hydroxide A base that, when used in saponification, results in the production of liquid soaps. Carboxylic Acid A functional group formed on fatty acids after acid hydrolysis, characterized by a carbonyl and hydroxyl group. Carboxylate Anion A negatively charged species formed when fatty acids react with base, serving as a soap precursor. Soap A cleaning agent produced from the salts of fatty acids, generated during the saponification of fats. Hydroxide Ion A negatively charged ion from bases that attacks ester bonds in fats during saponification.
Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrolysis definitions
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