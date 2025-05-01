What are the products of acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of triacylglycerol? The products are one glycerol molecule and three fatty acids.

Which strong acids are commonly used in acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of triacylglycerol? Hydrochloric acid (HCl) and sulfuric acid (H2SO4) are commonly used.

Does acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of triacylglycerol release all three fatty acids at once? No, the fatty acids are released stepwise, one at a time.

What happens to the ester linkage during acid-catalyzed hydrolysis? The ester linkage is broken, with water adding a hydrogen to the glycerol oxygen and a hydroxyl group to the fatty acid carbonyl carbon.

What is the role of water in acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of triacylglycerol? Water provides the hydrogen and hydroxyl groups needed to break the ester bonds and form glycerol and fatty acids.

What enzyme is used in enzymatic hydrolysis of triacylglycerol? The enzyme lipase is used in enzymatic hydrolysis.