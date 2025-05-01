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Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrolysis quiz

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  • What are the products of acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of triacylglycerol?
    The products are one glycerol molecule and three fatty acids.
  • Which strong acids are commonly used in acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of triacylglycerol?
    Hydrochloric acid (HCl) and sulfuric acid (H2SO4) are commonly used.
  • Does acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of triacylglycerol release all three fatty acids at once?
    No, the fatty acids are released stepwise, one at a time.
  • What happens to the ester linkage during acid-catalyzed hydrolysis?
    The ester linkage is broken, with water adding a hydrogen to the glycerol oxygen and a hydroxyl group to the fatty acid carbonyl carbon.
  • What is the role of water in acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of triacylglycerol?
    Water provides the hydrogen and hydroxyl groups needed to break the ester bonds and form glycerol and fatty acids.
  • What enzyme is used in enzymatic hydrolysis of triacylglycerol?
    The enzyme lipase is used in enzymatic hydrolysis.
  • How do the products of enzymatic hydrolysis compare to acid-catalyzed hydrolysis?
    Both produce glycerol and three fatty acids as end products.
  • What is saponification?
    Saponification is base-catalyzed hydrolysis of triacylglycerol, producing glycerol and salts of fatty acids.
  • Which base is commonly used in saponification to make solid soap?
    Sodium hydroxide (NaOH) is used to make solid soap.
  • What are the products of saponification?
    The products are glycerol and three carboxylate anions (salts of fatty acids).
  • What type of soap is produced when potassium hydroxide is used in saponification?
    Potassium hydroxide (KOH) produces liquid soap.
  • What is the significance of the carboxylate anions formed during saponification?
    They are the soap precursors, combining with metal ions to form soap.
  • How does the base in saponification affect the physical state of the soap produced?
    Sodium hydroxide produces solid soap, while potassium hydroxide produces liquid soap.
  • What is the main difference between acid-catalyzed and base-catalyzed hydrolysis of triacylglycerol?
    Acid-catalyzed hydrolysis produces fatty acids, while base-catalyzed hydrolysis (saponification) produces fatty acid salts.
  • Why is saponification important in everyday life?
    Saponification is important because it is the chemical process used to make soaps from fats and oils.