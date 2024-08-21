Skip to main content
Chapter 20, Problem 11

In the monosaccharide hemiacetal shown below number all the carbon atoms, identify the anomeric carbon atom, and identify it as the α or β anomer.

Step 1: Number the carbon atoms in the monosaccharide. Start numbering from the carbon in the aldehyde or ketone group (if present in the open-chain form) or the carbon attached to the oxygen in the ring structure. Continue numbering sequentially around the ring.
Step 2: Identify the anomeric carbon atom. The anomeric carbon is the carbon that was part of the carbonyl group (C=O) in the open-chain form and is now bonded to two oxygen atoms in the cyclic hemiacetal form.
Step 3: Determine whether the anomeric carbon is in the α or ß configuration. Look at the orientation of the hydroxyl (-OH) group attached to the anomeric carbon. If the -OH group is on the opposite side of the ring relative to the CH2OH group (on the highest-numbered carbon), it is the α anomer. If the -OH group is on the same side as the CH2OH group, it is the ß anomer.
Step 4: Verify the stereochemistry of the anomeric carbon by examining the 3D orientation of the groups attached to it. This ensures the correct assignment of α or ß.
Step 5: Double-check the numbering and configuration to ensure accuracy, as these are critical for identifying the structure and properties of the monosaccharide.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Monosaccharides

Monosaccharides are the simplest form of carbohydrates, consisting of single sugar molecules like glucose and fructose. They contain carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen, typically in a ratio of 1:2:1. Understanding their structure is crucial for identifying functional groups and determining how they can form larger carbohydrates through glycosidic bonds.
Hemiacetal Formation

A hemiacetal is formed when an alcohol reacts with an aldehyde or ketone, resulting in a carbon atom bonded to both an -OH group and an -OR group. In the context of monosaccharides, this reaction occurs when the carbonyl group of a sugar reacts with one of its hydroxyl groups, leading to the formation of cyclic structures. Identifying the hemiacetal is essential for determining the anomeric carbon.
Anomeric Carbon

The anomeric carbon is the carbon atom in a sugar that was originally part of the carbonyl group and becomes a new stereocenter when the sugar cyclizes. It is crucial for distinguishing between the α and ß anomers, which differ in the orientation of the hydroxyl group attached to this carbon. This distinction affects the sugar's properties and reactivity in biochemical processes.
