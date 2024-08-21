The cyclic structure of D-idose, an aldohexose, is shown in the margin. Convert this to the straight-chain Fischer projection structure.
In the monosaccharide hemiacetal shown below number all the carbon atoms, identify the anomeric carbon atom, and identify it as the α or β anomer.
Draw the structure that completes the mutarotation reaction between the two cyclic forms of (a) galactose and (b) fructose.
a.
b.
L-Fucose is one of the naturally occurring L monosaccharides. It is present in the short chains of monosaccharides by which blood groups are classified. Compare the structure of L-fucose shown in the margin with the structures of α- and β-D-galactose and answer the following questions.
d. "Fucose” is a common name. Is 6-deoxy-L-galactose a correct name for fucose? Why or why not?
Draw the structure of the α and β anomers that result from the reaction of methanol and ribose. Are these compounds acetals or hemiacetals?
How would you classify the link between the monosaccharides in cellobiose?