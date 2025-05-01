Problem 17

Reaction of A (green spheres) with B (blue spheres) is shown in the following diagram:

Which equation best describes the reaction?

a. A 2 + 2 B → A 2 B 2

b. 10 A + 5 B 2 → 5 A 2 B 2

c. 2 A + B 2 → A 2 B 2