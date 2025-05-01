Problem 1a
The change of state from liquid H2O to gaseous H2O has ∆H = +9.72 kcal/mol(+40.7 kJ/mol) and ∆S = -26.1 cal/(mol • K) [-109 J/(mol •K)].
a. Is the change from liquid to gaseous H2O favored or unfavored by ∆H? By ∆S?
Problem 1b
The change of state from liquid H2O to gaseous H2O has ∆H = +9.72 kcal/mol(+40.7 kJ/mol) and ∆S = -26.1 cal/(mol • K) [-109 J/(mol •K)].
b. What are the values of ∆H and ∆S (in kcal/mol and kJ/mol) for the change from gaseous to liquid H2O?
Problem 2a
Would you expect the boiling points to increase or decrease in the following series? Explain.
a. Kr, Ar, Ne
Problem 7
A local weather station reports the barometric pressure as 29.5 inHg (inches of Hg). Convert this pressure to torr and to atm.
Problem 20
Determine the percent composition of air in the lungs from the following composition in partial pressures: PN2= 573 mmHg, PO2 = 100 mmHg, PCO2 = 40 mmHg, and PH2O = 47 mmHg; all at 37 °C and 1 atm pressure.
Problem 25
Compare the ∆Hvap values for water, isopropyl alcohol, ether, and ammonia, and order them from lowest to highest. Explain the rank order based on intermolecular attractive forces.
Problem 27
Assume that you have a sample of gas at 350 K in a sealed container, as represented in part (a). Which of the drawings (b)–(d) represents the gas after the temperature is lowered from 350 K to 150 K and if the gas has a boiling point of 200 K? Which drawing represents the gas at 150 K if the gas has a boiling point of 100 K?
<IMAGE>
Problem 39
List four common units for measuring pressure.
Problem 47
Which assumptions of the kinetic–molecular theory explain the behavior of gases described by Boyle's law? Explain your answer.
Problem 53
Which assumptions of the kinetic–molecular theory explain the behavior of gases described by Charles's law? Explain your answer.
Problem 59
Which assumptions of the kinetic–molecular theory explain the behavior of gases described by Gay-Lussac's law? Explain your answer.
Problem 62
A gas has a volume of 2.84 L at 1.00 atm and 0 °C. At what temperature does it have a volume of 7.50 L at 520 mmHg?
Problem 68
Explain Avogadro's law using the kinetic–molecular theory of gases.
Problem 70
How many molecules are in 1.0 L of O2 at STP? How may grams of O2?
Problem 72
What is the mass of CH4 in a sample that occupies a volume of 16.5 L at STP?
Problem 77
How does the ideal gas law differ from the combined gas law?
Problem 78
Which sample contains more molecules: 2.0 L of Cl2 at STP or 3.0 L of CH4 at 300 K and 1150 mmHg? Which sample weighs more?
Problem 86
What is meant by partial pressure?
Problem 91
What is a liquid's heat of vaporization?
Problem 92a
What is the effect of pressure on a liquid's boiling point?
Problem 97
List three kinds of crystalline solids, and give an example of each.
Problem 100
Use the kinetic–molecular theory to explain why gas pressure increases if the temperature is raised and the volume is kept constant.
Problem 114a
Obtain phase diagrams for water and carbon dioxide.
a. Based on the phase diagram for water, explain how it is possible to skate on ice, that is, solid water.
Problem 114b
Obtain phase diagrams for water and carbon dioxide.
b. Would it be possible to skate on 'dry ice,' that is, solid CO2?
