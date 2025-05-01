Problem 7
The red arrow in the graph (see margin) indicates the changes that occur in the nucleus of an atom during a nuclear reaction. Identify the isotopes involved as product and reactant, and name the type of decay process.
Problem 9
A 1.00 mL sample of red blood cells containing chromium-51 as a tracer was injected into a patient. After several hours, a 5.00 mL sample of blood was drawn and its activity compared to the activity of the injected tracer sample. If the collected sample activity was 0.10% of the original tracer, calculate the total blood volume of the patient (see the Chemistry in Action 'Medical Uses of Radioactivity,' p. 338).
Problem 12
A β-emitting radiation source gives 250 units of radiation at a distance of 4.0 m. At what distance does the radiation drop to one-tenth its original value?
Problem 13
A solution of selenium-75, a radioisotope used in the diagnosis of pancreatic disease, is found just prior to administration to have an activity of 44 μCi/mL. If 3.98 mL were delivered intravenously to the patient, what dose of Se-75 (in μCi) did the patient receive?
Problem 14
A typical chest X ray exposes a patient to an effective dose of 0.02 mSv. How many rem is this, and how many chest X rays would a patient have to receive before biological effects would be observed? (The limit from Table 11.6 is >25 rem.)
Problem 26
Identify and write the symbol for each of the five nuclides in the decay series shown in Problem 11.25.
- What is wrong with the following decay curve? Explain.
Problem 29
- List three of the five ways in which a nuclear reaction differs from a chemical reaction.
Problem 32
Problem 34
How does ionizing radiation lead to cell damage?
Problem 36
How can a nucleus emit an electron during β decay when there are no electrons present in the nucleus to begin with?
Problem 42
How does nuclear fission differ from normal radioactive decay?
Problem 46
Identify the starting radioisotopes needed to balance each of these nuclear reactions:
a. ? + 42He → 11349In
b. ? + 42He → 137N + 10n
Problem 52
Bismuth-212 attaches readily to monoclonal antibodies and is used in the treatment of various cancers. This bismuth-212 is formed after the parent isotope undergoes a decay series consisting of four α decays and one β decay (the decays could be in any order). What is the parent isotope for this decay series?
Problem 54
What does it mean when we say that strontium-90, a waste product of nuclear power plants, has a half-life of 28.8 years?
Problem 63
Why are rems the preferred units for measuring the health effects of radiation?
Problem 68b
A selenium-75 source is producing 300 rem at a distance of 2.0 m?
b. What is its intensity at 25 m?
Problem 69
If a radiation source has an intensity of 650 rem at 1.0 m, what distance is needed to decrease the intensity of exposure to below 25 rem, the level at which no effects are detectable?
Problem 70
Film badge dosimeters typically include filters to target specific types of radiation. A film badge is constructed that includes a region containing a tin foil filter, a region containing a plastic film filter, and a region with no filter. Which region monitors exposure to α-radiation? Which monitors exposure to β-radiation? Which monitors γ-radiation? Explain.
Problem 72
Harmful chemical spills can often be cleaned up by treatment with another chemical. For example, a spill of H2SO4 might be neutralized by addition of NaHCO3. Why is it that the harmful radioactive wastes from nuclear power plants cannot be cleaned up as easily?
Problem 73
Why is a scintillation counter or Geiger counter more useful for determining the existence and source of a new radiation leak than a film badge?
Problem 86
Thorium-232 decays by a 10-step series, ultimately yielding lead-208. How many α particles and how many β particles are emitted?
Problem 87
Californium-246 is formed by bombardment of uranium-238 atoms. If four neutrons are formed as by-products, what particle is used for the bombardment?
