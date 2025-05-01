Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
1. The Chemical World
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
1. The Chemical World / The Scientific Method / Problem 1
Problem 1
During an experiment, a scientist notes that a solution changes color from blue to green. What type of observation is this?
A
Qualitative observation
B
Quantitative observation
C
Hypothetical observation
D
Theoretical observation
