Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
1. The Chemical World
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
1. The Chemical World
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 3
Next
1. The Chemical World / The Scientific Method / Problem 2
Problem 2
In an experiment to test the effect of fertilizer on plant growth, what is the dependent variable?
A
The amount of fertilizer used.
B
The type of plants used.
C
The growth of the plants.
D
The amount of sunlight the plants receive.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer