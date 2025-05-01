- Download the worksheet to save time writing
How do gas molecules in a container contribute to the pressure exerted on the container walls?
A force of 100 N is applied to an area of 0.5 m2. What is the pressure exerted?
A balloon is filled with gas at a pressure of 1 atm and a volume of 5 L. If the volume is reduced to 2.5 L, what is the new pressure, assuming temperature remains constant?
What does the first postulate of kinetic molecular theory state about the volume of gas particles?
What is an elastic collision according to the third postulate of kinetic molecular theory?
Using the three postulates of kinetic molecular theory, predict what happens to a gas when it is compressed at constant temperature.
What are the units for temperature in the ideal gas law?
A gas occupies 20 liters at a pressure of 1 atm and a temperature of 400 K. How many moles of gas are present?
A gas is initially at 2 atm and 300 K in a 10 L container. If the gas is compressed to 5 L and heated to 600 K, what is the final pressure?
Which variable is directly proportional to the number of moles in the ideal gas law equation?
A gas initially at 3 atm and 5 L is expanded to 10 L. If the temperature remains constant, what is the final pressure of the gas?
A gas is initially at 1 atm and 273 K. If the pressure changes to 2 atm and the temperature changes to 546 K, what happens to the volume?
Which variable in the ideal gas law is considered a constant and does not change with other variables?
A sealed container has a pressure of 2 atm with 1 mole of gas. If the number of moles is increased to 2 while keeping volume and temperature constant, what is the new pressure?
In a piston, if the volume is compressed to half its original size while keeping temperature constant, what happens to the pressure?
If the volume of a gas is halved while keeping the temperature and moles constant, what happens to the pressure according to Boyle's law?
A gas has a pressure of 1.5 atm at 300 K. What will be the pressure if the temperature is increased to 600 K, assuming volume and moles remain constant?
Which of the following correctly describes how Charles' law can be derived from the ideal gas law?
Which law states that volume is directly proportional to temperature?
A gas is compressed in a piston from a volume of 10 L to 5 L at constant temperature. If the initial pressure was 1 atm, what is the final pressure?
A weather balloon is released at sea level where the pressure is 1 atm and the temperature is 290 K. As it rises to an altitude where the pressure is 0.7 atm and the temperature is 270 K, what happens to the volume of the balloon?
What is the pressure value at STP?
Using the ideal gas law, calculate the volume of 1 mole of an ideal gas at STP.
Why is understanding STP conditions crucial in real-world gas applications?
A container holds three gases with partial pressures of 2 atm, 3 atm, and 4 atm. What is the total pressure in the container?
If a gas has 2 moles, a temperature of 300 K, and occupies a volume of 10 L, what is its partial pressure using the ideal gas law? (R = 0.0821 L atm/mol K)
Which assumption of ideal gas behavior is most likely to fail at high pressures?
What is the molar mass of water (H2O)?
A gas occupies a volume of 5 L at a pressure of 1 atm and a temperature of 273 K. How many moles of gas are present? (R = 0.0821 L·atm/mol·K)
A factory combusts 1 mole of propane (C3H8) with oxygen to produce carbon dioxide and water. How many moles of water are produced?