Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
11 Gases
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
Problem 16
Problem 17
Problem 18
Problem 19
Problem 20
Problem 21
Problem 22
Problem 23
Problem 24
Problem 25
Problem 26
Problem 27
Problem 28
Problem 29
Problem 30
11 Gases
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
18 of 30
Next
11 Gases / Chemistry Gas Laws / Problem 18
Problem 18
Which of the following correctly describes how Charles' law can be derived from the ideal gas law?
A
By keeping pressure and temperature constant, the ideal gas law reduces to Charles' law.
B
By keeping volume and moles constant, the ideal gas law reduces to Charles' law.
C
By keeping temperature and moles constant, the ideal gas law reduces to Charles' law.
D
By keeping pressure and moles constant, the ideal gas law reduces to Charles' law.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer