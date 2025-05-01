Skip to main content
11 Gases
11 Gases / Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified) / Problem 26
If a gas has 2 moles, a temperature of 300 K, and occupies a volume of 10 L, what is its partial pressure using the ideal gas law? (R = 0.0821 L atm/mol K)