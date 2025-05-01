- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Which of the following best describes mass percent?
You have a solution that is 50% sucrose by mass. If you need 100 grams of sucrose, how much of the solution should you use?
A solution is 15% NaCl by mass. If the total mass of the solution is 500 grams, evaluate the mass of NaCl and the mass of the solvent.
In a solution, what is the role of the solvent?
Why do particles in colloids not settle like those in suspensions?
In a suspension, how does increasing the density of the solvent affect particle settling?
Which of the following is a characteristic of a homogeneous mixture?
Why does ethanol (C2H5OH) dissolve well in water?
Design an experiment to test the solubility of a polar solute in a non-polar solvent.
How does molarity differ from general concentration?
What is the mass of solute in 1.000 liter of a 3.000 M KCl solution? (Molar mass of KCl = 74.55 g/mol)
In a laboratory, you have a 5.8 M NaCl solution. How would you use this information to prepare 1.0 liter of a 2.9 M NaCl solution?
How can osmolarity be calculated from molarity?
If the molarity of MgCl2 is 0.2 M, what is its osmolarity?
Why is osmolarity important in the formulation of dialysis solutions?
What is meant by the term 'solubility limit'?
A solution contains 50 grams of sugar in 100 mL of water at room temperature. If the solubility of sugar at this temperature is 60 grams per 100 mL, what type of solution is this?
A chemist needs to prepare a supersaturated solution of sodium acetate for an experiment. Which of the following procedures should they follow?
Which of the following best describes solubility?
A diver is breathing compressed air underwater. How does Henry's Law explain the increased solubility of nitrogen in the diver's blood?
Which statement correctly compares the effects of temperature on the solubility of gases and solids?
What is a stock solution?
A laboratory technician needs to prepare 1.0 L of a 0.50 M solution from a 2.0 M stock solution. How much stock solution is required?
A chemist has 500 mL of a 4 M solution and needs to dilute it to 1 M. What will be the final volume of the solution?
What is the conversion factor from milliliters to liters?
How many moles are in 250 mL of a 0.8 M HCl solution?
How would you determine the grams of product formed from 0.3 L of a 2 M solution of reactant D, given the balanced equation: 2 D + E → F?
What ions are formed when NaCl dissociates in water?
Why is it important to account for the number of dissociated ions when calculating osmolality?
What is the osmolality of a 0.25 molal solution of AlCl3, which dissociates into 4 ions?
Which colligative property is responsible for the movement of water across a semipermeable membrane?
Which solution will have a higher boiling point: 1 M NaCl or 1 M glucose?
What is the osmolality of a 0.50 m solution of MgCl2?
How does the boiling point of a solution compare to the normal boiling point of a pure solvent?
In a laboratory, a solution is prepared using benzene as the solvent. If the van't Hoff factor is 1 and the molality is 2.00 m, what is the change in boiling point given Kb for benzene is 2.53 °C/m?
Calculate the change in boiling point for a solution with a van't Hoff factor of 3, a boiling point constant (Kb) of 1.20 °C/m, and a molality of 4.00 m.