13. Solutions - Part 1 of 2
13. Solutions / Solubility: Temperature Effect / Problem 17
Problem 17

A solution contains 50 grams of sugar in 100 mL of water at room temperature. If the solubility of sugar at this temperature is 60 grams per 100 mL, what type of solution is this?