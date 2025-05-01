Skip to main content
13. Solutions - Part 1 of 2
13. Solutions / Boiling Point Elevation / Problem 35
Problem 35

In a laboratory, a solution is prepared using benzene as the solvent. If the van't Hoff factor is 1 and the molality is 2.00 m, what is the change in boiling point given Kb for benzene is 2.53 °C/m?