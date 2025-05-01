Skip to main content
14. Acids and Bases
14. Acids and Bases / Strong Acid Strong Base Titrations (Simplified) / Problem 30
Problem 30

In the reaction 2HNO3 + Mg(OH)2 → Mg(NO3)2 + 2H2O, how many moles of Mg(OH)2 are needed to react with 0.6 moles of HNO3?