Introduction to Chemistry
14. Acids and Bases
14. Acids and Bases / pH of Strong Acids & Bases / Problem 19
Problem 19
Why is it unnecessary to use an ICE chart for calculating the pH of a strong acid?
A
Because strong acids are weak electrolytes.
B
Because strong acids do not ionize in solution.
C
Because strong acids completely ionize, making the concentration of H+ equal to the initial concentration of the acid.
D
Because the pH of strong acids is always 7.
