4. Atoms and Elements - Part 1 of 2
4. Atoms and Elements / Atomic Mass (Simplified) / Problem 15
Problem 15

Given isotopic masses of 12 AMU, 13 AMU, and 14 AMU with percent abundances of 70%, 20%, and 10%, respectively, calculate the atomic mass of the element.