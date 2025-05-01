Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Back
4. Atoms and Elements - Part 1 of 2
4. Atoms and Elements - Part 1 of 2
4. Atoms and Elements / Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals / Problem 27
Which of the following statements correctly contrasts transition metals and representative elements?
A
Representative elements are found in groups 3 to 12.
B
Both transition metals and representative elements are found in groups 1 to 2.
C
Transition metals are non-reactive compared to representative elements.
D
Transition metals have varying charges, while representative elements typically do not.
