Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
4. Atoms and Elements - Part 2 of 2
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
4. Atoms and Elements - Part 2 of 2
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 3
Next
4. Atoms and Elements / Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges / Problem 1
Problem 1
What does the atomic number of an element represent?
A
The number of protons in the nucleus
B
The number of neutrons in the nucleus
C
The number of electrons in the nucleus
D
The total mass of the atom
AI tutor
0
Show Answer