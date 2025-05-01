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Introduction to Chemistry
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5. Molecules and Compounds
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Problem 1
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Problem 32
5. Molecules and Compounds
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5. Molecules and Compounds / Calculating Molar Mass / Problem 32
Problem 32
How many moles are in 100 grams of NaOH if the molar mass is 40 g/mol?
A
0.4 moles
B
2.5 moles
C
1 mole
D
4 moles
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