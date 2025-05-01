Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Alpha Decay
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Alpha Decay
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 5
Next
17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry / Alpha Decay / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the composition of an alpha particle?
A
2 protons and 2 electrons
B
1 proton and 2 neutrons
C
2 protons and 2 neutrons
D
1 proton and 1 neutron
AI tutor
0
Show Answer